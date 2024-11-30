1,139 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,349,441,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,398,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,837,000 after purchasing an additional 70,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,227,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,703 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,981,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $881,380,000 after buying an additional 30,449 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $542.00 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.50 and a fifty-two week high of $552.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $510.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.41.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,625. The trade was a 15.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $113,645.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,115. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,459 shares of company stock valued at $26,080,251. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 price objective (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.06.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

