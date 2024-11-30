1,052 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,070,000 after purchasing an additional 114,938 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,869,000 after acquiring an additional 391,983 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,608,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,450,000 after acquiring an additional 39,092 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,836,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 841,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,922,000 after acquiring an additional 34,091 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

CHKP opened at $182.00 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $143.28 and a 12-month high of $210.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

