Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,551 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $43,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TD stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $65.12. The firm has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

