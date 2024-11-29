Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $34.13 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,607 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $34,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

NYSE EOG opened at $133.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.67 and its 200-day moving average is $126.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

