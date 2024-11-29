Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 945 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.15% of Hologic worth $28,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Hologic by 20.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $79.44 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $67.59 and a one year high of $84.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.25 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

