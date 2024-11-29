Yvonne Mcgill Sells 8,000 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,864,657.56. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $124.38 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.21 and a 200-day moving average of $126.94.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DELL. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 5,047.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,021,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,117 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 49.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 147,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after purchasing an additional 48,436 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 180.1% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.