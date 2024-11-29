YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

YPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.78. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

