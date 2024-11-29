Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading 6.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.45. 45,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 327,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YMAB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.38.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 10.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $389,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,822.57. The trade was a 30.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

