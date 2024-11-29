Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock Price Down 8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Free Report) were down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Approximately 365,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,020,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Xtract Resources Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £4.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.78.

Xtract Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtract Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtract Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.