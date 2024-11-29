X3 (NASDAQ:PBTS) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 193,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 179,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

X3 Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

About X3

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

