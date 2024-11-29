Woodson Capital Management LP Sells 1,860,000 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Woodson Capital Management LP lowered its position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 74.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 640,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860,000 shares during the quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 763.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,117,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after buying an additional 3,640,862 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 6,003.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,631,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after buying an additional 3,571,675 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,511,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,349,000 after acquiring an additional 731,366 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 64.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 535,873 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 23.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 145,374 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mister Car Wash

In other Mister Car Wash news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 66,122 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $562,698.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,854 shares in the company, valued at $381,707.54. This trade represents a 59.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $116,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,211.82. The trade was a 15.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 613,896 shares of company stock worth $4,957,139 in the last ninety days. 70.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCW shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Mister Car Wash Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.60. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $9.45.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $249.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

See Also

