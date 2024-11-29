Woodson Capital Management LP Makes New $10.80 Million Investment in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 770,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,000. CompoSecure makes up 2.1% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 146.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 289,451 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 40.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 161,333 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 165.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 130,489 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO opened at $16.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $16.38.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). CompoSecure had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Wilk sold 618,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $4,666,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,998.15. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $69,046.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,571,238.95. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,641,727 shares of company stock worth $80,370,824. Insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

