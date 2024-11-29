Woodson Capital Management LP Buys New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,799,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.1% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,682 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $157,187,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 544,807 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25,320.8% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 516,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,854,000 after acquiring an additional 514,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,434,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $243.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $183.15 and a 52-week high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.