Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 23.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 263,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,055,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 448.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 60,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX opened at $218.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $97.07 and a 52-week high of $224.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on Wix.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.71.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

