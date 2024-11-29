WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Trading Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.71. 165,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,312,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on WT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WT

WisdomTree Trading Down 2.0 %

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Insider Transactions at WisdomTree

In related news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $1,143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 948,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,051.98. This represents a 9.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 67,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $735,699.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,240,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,169,263.88. This represents a 0.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 85.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 76.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.