WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Trading Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.56 and last traded at $41.32. 276,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 288,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.31.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1,113.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.