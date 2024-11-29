WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA) Trading 1.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.01 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.76% of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

About WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund

The WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (WDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree BioRevolution index. The fund tracks a modified equally-weighted index of companies in developed markets that focus on the advancements in genetics and biotechnology. WDNA was launched on Jun 3, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

