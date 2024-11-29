Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Winland Trading Up 0.4 %

WELX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. Winland has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

