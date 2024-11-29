Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Winland Trading Up 0.4 %
WELX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. Winland has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.
Winland Company Profile
