William Allan Corp Acquires Shares of 37,859 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

William Allan Corp bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 49.7% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $24.46.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Kenvue’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

