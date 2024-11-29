William Allan Corp Acquires 831 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

William Allan Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.3% of William Allan Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 720.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $135.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

