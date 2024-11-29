WestKam Gold (CVE:WKG) Trading Up 38.9% – Here’s What Happened

WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 38.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 13,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 89,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

WestKam Gold Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11.

WestKam Gold Company Profile

WestKam Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and developing gold and silver properties in Western Canada. It holds a 100% undivided interest in the Will mineral claim comprising 1,142.47 hectares located in the Goldbridge mining camp in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encore Renaissance Resources Corporation and changed its name to WestKam Gold Corp.

