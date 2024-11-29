Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tesla (TSLA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in the last few weeks:

11/25/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $197.00 to $226.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/18/2024 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $249.00 to $313.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $195.00 to $300.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Phillip Securities from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/11/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $300.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $265.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $235.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Phillip Securities to a “moderate sell” rating.

10/25/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $287.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $153.00 to $156.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $276.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $236.00 to $249.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2024 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

10/24/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $236.00 to $238.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $255.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $254.00 to $278.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $165.00 to $195.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Glj Research. They now have a $24.86 price target on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Tesla had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

10/8/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $224.00 to $236.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Tesla had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

10/7/2024 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Tesla had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $215.00 to $236.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $12.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $345.16. 37,167,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,239,375. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.60. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $361.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,761,200. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,187 shares of company stock valued at $92,956,692. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,356,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,469,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,473,008,000 after acquiring an additional 828,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,763 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,328,884,000 after purchasing an additional 301,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,192,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,093 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

