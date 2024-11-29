Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 608,542 shares during the period. STAG Industrial makes up 3.4% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.35% of STAG Industrial worth $24,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 54.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 29,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG opened at $37.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.49%.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

