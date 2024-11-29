Warren B. Kanders Sells 50,000 Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $1,677,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,682,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,938,179.05. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cadre Stock Down 0.3 %

Cadre stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $109.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Cadre’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.17%.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Cadre from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDRE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after purchasing an additional 206,564 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 32.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 460,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 113,722 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cadre by 11.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 100,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.