Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Update

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,900 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the October 31st total of 678,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 210,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WALD shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Waldencast from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Waldencast from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waldencast

Waldencast Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Shares of WALD stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. Waldencast has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 24,355 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Waldencast by 293.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Waldencast during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Waldencast by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waldencast

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.