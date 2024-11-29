Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Update

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the October 31st total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE IDE traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,693. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1,084.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 265,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 242,856 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the third quarter worth about $698,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

