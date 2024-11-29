Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Sold by De Lisle Partners LLP

De Lisle Partners LLP reduced its position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,998 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Vital Energy worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 2,590.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 234.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp lowered Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.09.

Vital Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE VTLE opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. Vital Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $459.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

In other news, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $155,481.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,538.76. This represents a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $61,135.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,130.02. This trade represents a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,168 shares of company stock worth $502,017 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

See Also

