Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,190 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 12,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 24,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $233.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.28 and a fifty-two week high of $235.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,030.95. This represents a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

