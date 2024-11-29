Vinva Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 115.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $856.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $825.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $735.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $454.71 and a one year high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.03%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $751.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on URI

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.