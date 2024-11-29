Vinva Investment Management Ltd Reduces Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,625. This trade represents a 15.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,819.42. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,459 shares of company stock valued at $26,080,251 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.06.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $538.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.50 and a twelve month high of $552.00. The company has a market capitalization of $191.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

