Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 14,820 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ResMed by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,772,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,105,022,000 after buying an additional 1,959,642 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,285,000. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in ResMed by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 725,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,780,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 740,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,694,000 after acquiring an additional 241,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,036,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RMD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $3,405,134.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,645,432.79. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,204 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,239.60. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,334 shares of company stock worth $16,379,713. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $249.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.95 and a fifty-two week high of $260.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.08%.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.