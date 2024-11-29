Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 13,965 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 218.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,613,332,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,771,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,465,598,000 after buying an additional 3,719,894 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 21,069.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,173,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $598,391,000 after buying an additional 3,158,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 18,693.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,614,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $256,581,000 after buying an additional 1,605,434 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $180.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a one year low of $94.54 and a one year high of $194.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.50.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,036.57. The trade was a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Melius Research upped their price target on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.93.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

