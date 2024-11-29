Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,308 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $825,948,000 after buying an additional 198,920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,208,668 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $767,681,000 after purchasing an additional 304,386 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,049,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $443,301,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,289,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $310,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in CVS Health by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,843,402 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $178,793,000 after purchasing an additional 421,416 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $59.96 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.73.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

