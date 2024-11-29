Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 6,389 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.16.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $335.33 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $357.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.39.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.