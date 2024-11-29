VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.38 and traded as high as $81.63. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $80.14, with a volume of 226 shares traded.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $36.18 million, a PE ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.44.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.50%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
