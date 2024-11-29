VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.38 and traded as high as $81.63. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $80.14, with a volume of 226 shares traded.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $36.18 million, a PE ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.44.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.50%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 9.9% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 91,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.