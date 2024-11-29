VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 998,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,082 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of VICI Properties worth $33,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 780.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 254.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 363.2% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

Shares of VICI opened at $32.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

