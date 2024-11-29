Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vext Science Trading Down 4.6 %

VEXTF traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,411. Vext Science has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17.

Get Vext Science alerts:

Vext Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.