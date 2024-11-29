Vestal Point Capital LP Sells 110,000 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Vestal Point Capital LP cut its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP owned approximately 0.90% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,132,000 after acquiring an additional 528,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,231,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 702,030 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,668,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,041,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 37,144 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,019,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 249,659 shares during the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $34,914.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,525.82. The trade was a 6.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.89. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $11.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $24.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Voyager Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

