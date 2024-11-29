Vestal Point Capital LP Grows Stock Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the quarter. KalVista Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 3.5% of Vestal Point Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vestal Point Capital LP owned 0.09% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $46,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KALV. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,768,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 835,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 192,091 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 650,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 121,615 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 337,985 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KALV shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 8,077 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $74,793.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,282.74. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $89,620.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,252. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,016 shares of company stock valued at $319,344. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Further Reading

