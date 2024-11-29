Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 93,298 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 84.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,298 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $28,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $191.31 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

