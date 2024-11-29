Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $930,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,364,000 after buying an additional 432,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,959,000 after acquiring an additional 412,100 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,146,000 after acquiring an additional 249,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,548,000 after acquiring an additional 73,743 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $181.26 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $141.47 and a 12-month high of $182.33. The firm has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.54.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

