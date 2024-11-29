Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 56,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 42,526 shares.The stock last traded at $128.95 and had previously closed at $128.17.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $977.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.33.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIOG. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,222,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,684,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,702,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

