Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $199.62 and last traded at $199.62, with a volume of 41229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.