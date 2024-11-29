Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NCP Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $300.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $215.21 and a 52-week high of $303.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.40.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.