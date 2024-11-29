Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 239,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,380,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $270.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $272.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.13 and a 200-day moving average of $238.67.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

