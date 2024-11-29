Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,025,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,052 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $203,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $203.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $162.98 and a one year high of $204.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.