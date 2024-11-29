Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Short Interest Down 46.0% in November

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the October 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average is $77.40. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $79.75.

Get Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2866 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $383,000. GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 51.9% during the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.