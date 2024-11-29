Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Short Interest Down 46.0% in November

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the October 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average is $77.40. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $79.75.
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2866 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF
About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF
The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
