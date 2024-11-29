Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the October 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VCRB traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,849. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.11.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.
About Vanguard Core Bond ETF
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
