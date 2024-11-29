VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.88 and traded as low as $16.21. VanEck Indonesia Index ETF shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 6,907 shares changing hands.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDX. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,669,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,026,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

