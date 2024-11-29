UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTSI opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. UTStarcom has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.70.

Institutional Trading of UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 256,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.72% of UTStarcom as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

